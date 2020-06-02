Stephanie Kay Pangaro1985-2020Stephanie Kay Pangaro, 35, of Boise, ID, passed away on May 25 in her home.Stephanie was born In Houston, TX to Bruce (Cathy) Wozniak (of Kawkawlin, MI) and Kathleen Walker on April 24, 1985. She was attending Boise State University in pursuit of a degree in social work. She married Robert Pangaro on September 26, 2009 in Fort Bragg, NC. She worked as an Academic Interventionist for The Boise School District for 3 years.Stephanie is preceded in death by her mother Kathleen Walker.Stephanie is survived by her husband Robert, her children Genevieve and Lochlan, her step-children Gabby, Maddox, and Paige, her sisters Laura Lacy (Daniel), and Casey Wood (Michael), and several nieces and nephews.In lieu of memorials or flowers please send donations to (Frank Church Outreach Program) as that is where Stephanie's heart was always at, helping youth that had nowhere to turn.The family of Stephanie wishes to sincerely thank the Garden City Police Department for the kindness they showed to the family and the compassion they exemplified during such a difficult time.