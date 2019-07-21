Stephen John "Paco" Decker

1948-2019

"Some of it's magic, some of it's tragic, but I had a good life all the way." - Jimmy Buffet

On July 10th, 2019, Steve's family learned that he had passed away of natural causes in his home in Boise, ID.

Born July 24, 1948 in Dunlap, Iowa, Steve was the youngest of four boys to Henry and Matilda Decker of Chicago, IL. He grew up and attended school in White River, SD, graduating in 1966.

He graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1971. That same year, he purchased a brand new, red MGB convertible. This car was his pride and joy until his last days.

Steve was drafted into the Army in 1973. He earned his Master's Degree from Washington State University in 1974. A lifelong Coug; his blood ran crimson. Steve was active in the Teamster' Union from 1977-2006, working for a handful of companies on the Alaska Pipeline.

He fell in love with and married Susie Ross of Moscow, ID in 1982. They welcomed their first child, Shannon, in January of 1983 followed by Stevie in September of 1984. His children knew that they were loved by him, in his own way.

Steve got by with a little help from his friends. A very special thank you to the Iwan Family of White River, SD for including Steve and unconditional love for his lifetime.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Henry (1949) and Matilda (2008) Decker; and dog, Pigalle (1990.)

Steve is survived by his two children, Shannon and Steve Decker, both of Boise, ID and his ex-wife, Susie Alvord of Garden Valley, ID; his three brothers, Jack of Sturgis, SD; Jim, Ellie, and children of Dover, DE; and Bill, Bonnie, and children of Bullhead City, AZ; as well as his many friends.

A celebration of Steve's life will be held in Rapid City, SD on Friday, August 16th. More details here: https://bit.ly/30ANdHS Published in Idaho Statesman on July 21, 2019