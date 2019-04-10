Home

Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
Stephen R. Haasch
1943 - 2019
Stephen R. Haasch, 75, former Boisean and longtime pastor, died April 5, 2019 at home in Kittanning, PA, of cancer.
He was born to Don and Barbara Haasch on April 30, 1943, in Payette. He graduated from Borah High School in 1961. His 6 ½ years of higher education were at University of Idaho, Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, and Baptist Bible College in Clarks Summit, PA. He served with the US Army in Germany.
Stephen and Virginia Root were married in 1967 and together served Baptist churches in Michigan, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania. He was currently assistant pastor at Grace Baptist Church in Kittanning. He developed several web sites, including campuspastor.com and The Gospel.news.
He is survived by his wife, Ginny; son, Robert Haasch of Tempe, AZ; daughter and son-in-law, Anne and Kraig Elliott of Perry, MI and 13 grandchildren. Among others are two sisters and brothers-in-law, Dianne and Jim Freeman of Nezperce, and Gay and Lee Adams of Craigmont and Yuma, AZ.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 10, 2019
