Steve Fish

1949-2019

My husband Steve Fish died June 14th, 2019 in his home with family here in Boise, Idaho. In his late 20's, Steve was exposed to asbestos at his place of employment and fifty years later developed mesothelioma, an aggressive lung-based disease.

He was a devoted husband and great friend. In our four plus decades together, we enjoyed travelling the world, quiet (and loud) times at the cabin, and raising our wonderful family.

Steve was a loving father to our four boys and their families: Steven, his wife Rachelle, and their two daughters Lilia and Eleanor. Jason and his partner Kimberly. Chris, his wife Stacy, and their two boys Oliver and Otto. Ric, his wife Jen, and their children Jackson, Brady, and Myla.

He loved wood working, reading, and playing golf with his boys. He was a huge fan of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival and Broadway on Boise. His favorite thing in the world though were his grandchildren. They were the light of his life.

Steve, we all love and miss you so much. While we can't believe you are gone, we are relieved that you are no longer in pain. Rest in peace and know we will always love you.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Idaho Shakespeare Festival. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 26, 2019