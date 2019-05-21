Steven Cramer

May 20,1952 - April 4, 2019

Steven Cramer of Atlanta, Idaho went home to his Heavenly Father on April 4th, 2019. Steve is survived by his wife of 21 years Evelyn (Dennis), his son Christopher and two grandchildren (Victoria and Raphael), his sisters Susan (Strohmaier), Yvonne Lafon, Nancy (Hansen), Linda Lafon, Brenda Lafon, plus 18 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Ivan Cramer, his mother Cindy Baldwin, his stepfather David Lafon and his brother Kenny Lafon.

Steve was a U.S. Army veteran and spent a lot of his life living in the beautiful town of Atlanta, Idaho at the base of the Sawtooth Mountains. In Atlanta, he served as the Atlanta Volunteer Fire Chief for many years and later served as Fire Commissioner for the town of Atlanta. For several years, Steve was employed by the Atlanta Power Company where he read meters and performed other general maintenance. He will be missed by the town of Atlanta.

Steve was an avid bow hunter. One of Steve's greatest thrills was the taking of a moose. He simply loved to be in a tree stand in the quiet watching the animals. In addition, he loved all the dogs he had over the years (Scruffy, Crow, Lady, and Bear). Although Steve was a private man, he was always willing to help people whenever he could. He had a kind and gentle soul. Steve's grandfather Isaac Morfin was a preacher and at a young age, Steve received Jesus Christ as his Lord and savior.

A memorial service will be held at the Atlanta Cemetery in Atlanta, Idaho on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 3:00 pm Published in Idaho Statesman on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary