Steven M. Huffaker

June 22, 1945- July 30, 2020

Steven Miles Huffaker was born on June 22, 1945, in Frederick, Oklahoma. He attended Indianola High School, lettered in four sports, and graduated in 1963. Steve attended Iowa State University, completing a B.S. in Fisheries and Wildlife Biology with a minor in Forestry. He met his wife, Glenda, at college. They both graduated from ISU and married in 1967.

Steve worked as a seasonal hire for the Iowa Conservation Commission from 1965 to 1967, then served in the Army from 1968 to 1970. He worked for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources from 1970 through 1984, serving as a Fisheries Manager, Hatcheries Manager, and Regional Supervisor. During this time, he worked on returning salmon to Lake Michigan. He joined the Idaho Department of Fish and Game in 1984, and served as Hatcheries Supervisor, Salmon-Steelhead Supervisor, Chief of Fisheries, Chief of Wildlife, and Assistant Director. He was appointed Director in 2002 and served there until he retired in 2006.

Steve served on the Executive Committee of the International Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, was President of the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, and Chaired the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee when it wrote tri-state conservation management plans for grizzlies that (briefly) got the Yellowstone grizzlies taken off the endangered species list.

Steven followed in his father's footsteps of being an avid hunter/conservationist at the early age of five years old. Steve claimed that he chased "about anything that flies, runs, or swims." He also built and shot muzzle loading shotguns and rifles, and he used to train field trial Labradors. Steve was active in the Idaho Sportsmen Caucus Advisory Committee, Chairman of the Project WILD program, and on the Board of the Council for Environmental Education.

Steve knew his calling and followed his dreams of providing hunting and fishing conservation from Iowa, to Indiana, to his home in Idaho. When asked about his greatest accomplishment (outside of keeping his beautiful bride happy for 53 years) Steve said it was his contribution in Idaho of "building of great staff and hiring quality people with the right skills and abilities to make cooperative conservation work."

Among his many outdoor hobbies, Steve also enjoyed training Labrador retrievers. One constant companion was his beloved dog, Major. Major could be found alongside Steve in a field, or standing by Steve's side as he fished, or maybe sitting next to Steve's feet after a long day retrieving birds. Steve was very proud of how he trained Major and the fact that Major's picture was published twice in The Retriever Journal magazine.

Steve loved the outdoors but also loved to be surrounded by great friends. There are too many wonderful stories to write but his family would like to thank all of his friends for enriching his life and of course, for sharing in his antics. To Steve's Idaho Fish and Game family, thank you for continuing his love and legacy for Idaho's fish and wildlife.

Steve's strength and fortitude were evident as he battled Lewy Body Dementia. He received amazing care, love, and support from his doctors, Grace Assisted Living in Caldwell, and All-Care Hospice.

Steve is survived by his college sweetheart, Glenda, (who he would tell you is the best catch of his life) his two children Jason and Jana, and eight grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Dale and Betty, his brother, Dennis, and his grandson, Bradley Miles.

A family funeral is planned. Instead of flowers or donations, Steve would have preferred to have folks remember him with a day of fishing or hunting (and maybe a shot or two to toast his great life).



