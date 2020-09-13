Steven M. Helm

July 28, 1941-Sept. 6, 2020

Steven M. Helm

1941-2020

Steve was born in Chicago, IL on July 28, 1941 to Winchell and Betty Best Helm. He passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 from complications after surgery on August 14, 2020, with his family at his bedside.

Steve served in the U.S. Navy, garnering a Purple Heart.

He was on the champion swimming team while attending the University of Colorado, Boulder, Co.

He graduated with a degree in Physics. He worked in management for the Idaho State Liquor Dispensary (Division) for the majority of the 43 yrs. He lived in Boise.

Steve was a character. He beat a few demons that would have taken most people down. And, he was handsome. At 6'3", a full head of white hair, and eyes still as blue as the seas he sailed on.

A few of his favorite things: bacon, key lime pie, falconry, bacon cheeseburgers, "real" tomatoes, home made French fries. Old time rock and roll, peanut butter and bacon sandwiches, Chicago, Burger and Brew, Buddy Holly, Chicago hot dogs, sneaking too many treats to our dog, Frankie (or, as Steve dubbed him, Franklin Delano Dog), Erle Stanley Gardner well-worn paperbacks, Art in the Park, scaling the Colorado mountains with his best friend Mike Manda, in pursuit of hawks and falcons, dogs, reading—anything and everything—used book stores, guns, slot machines, the bizarre hair styles worn by his grandson, Nickk, penny loafers which he wore every day, squirting whipped cream in his mouth along with Nickk -----every holiday get-together was an occasion for a whipped cream party--sailing the Sea of Cortez in Guymas, Mexico, with his big brother Jerry and nephew Ken, and talking, Lord, he could talk, easily moving from one subject to another without taking a breath. How many times did I tell him, "Time out, Steve, time out"! His two favorite subjects were his experiences in the Navy (I know I didn't hear all of them) and Chicago. He spent a lot of time on the computer designing intricate motors and gadgets. I had hoped to take him on one last trip to Chicago this year, but it wasn't meant to be.

He was a unique person, truly one of a kind and intelligent, so intelligent. Dementia did not rob him of his brilliance. He could still talk high tech and methodology with anyone. So many conversations went right over our heads, but he had one conversational partner that was on his level, and that was his grandson, Nickk.

Left behind to mourn are his spouse, Judy Helm, beloved daughters, Tiffany Kelly and Miranda Helm, proud "Papa" to his namesake grandson, Nicholas Steven Kelly, brother Jerry (Kay), a nephew, Ken, and 2 nieces, Kris and Lisa, and his best buddy, Frankie.

No services are planned as Steve would have hated that. His final care is in the hands of the Cremation Society of Idaho. His ashes will be distributed among some of his favorite places, in the Boise foothills so he can soar with the birds of prey, on a future trip to Chicago on the grounds of his childhood home, in the Sea of Cortez by his sailing partner, brother Jerry, and finally on a shelf at home right next to his penny loafers.

Steve, you'll be "Always on my Mind". Till we meet again.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store