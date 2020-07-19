Steven Murray Daniel
1957-2020
Steven Murray Daniel passed away at St Al's in Nampa, ID on July 13, 2020.
Steve was born in Boise, ID on April 10, 1957 to Juanita "Faye" & Leoniel M "Pete" Daniel. He was a proud father of 5 children. He learned to cook working at Owyhee Tavern with Mike Dilulo. He served in the Air Force for 25+yr. After retiring from the Air Force, he followed at the Job Corp and TSA at the Boise Airport, until he retired. He had a kind heart and was always there to help. A loyal friend, father, and son. He enjoyed spending time with dogs/his loved ones laughing, eating good food & spending time with good views. He will be remembered for his groovy hair and handsome face. He will be missed greatly.
He survived his three sons: Danny Michael (Sarah) Daniel of Marsing, Joseph Anthony Daniel of Marsing, and Patrick Benedict Daniel, of Marsing; two daughters Lillian Faye Daniel and Cherie Marie Daniel of Marsing; one brother Leoniel Wayne Daniel, of Silverdale, WA; one sister Sharon Baugh of Boise. He was proceeded in death by his parents; two brothers Fred and David.
A funeral service will be at 1p.m. Monday July 20th, at Alsip Funeral Chapel 404 10th Ave S. Nampa, ID 83651. There will also be a live streaming on for those that are not able to make it in person that can be accessed at https://www.alsippersons.com/tributes/Steven-Daniel