Steven Remington Groves


1995 - 2019
Steven Remington Groves Obituary
Steven R. Groves
1995 - 2019
Steven was born in Boise, ID on June 5, 1995. An Idaho native, Steven enjoyed traveling the state, spending time outdoors camping, fishing and skiing. After receiving his Bachelor's Degree in Environmental Studies from Northern Arizona University in 2017, Steven joined the Reservations and Registrations Unit at Idaho Parks & Recreation.
Steven was known for his sharp-wit, compassion and love for life. It was no secret that Steven loved a good time and he spent his free time with family and lifelong friends.
Survived by his Father Norman Hugh Groves, Mother Amy Groves, Sister Katie Groves, Grandfather Thomas Zemlicka, Grandmother Elizabeth Zemicka, Uncle David Zemlicka, Aunt Dagmar Zemlicka, Uncle Coleman Groves, Aunt Geralyn Groves, and longtime Girlfriend Chloe Sallabanks.
A GoFundMe has been organized by the Groves' Family, and the Idaho Department of Parks & Recreation is accepting donations in Steven's name (contributions can be sent to: IDPR, In Memory of Steven Groves, 5657 Warm Springs Ave, Boise, ID).
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 16, 2019
