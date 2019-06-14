Steven John Roach

1955 - 2019

Steven John Roach was born February 17, 1955 in Santa Monica, California the fifth of ten children born to Tom and Doris (Sommer) Roach. Steve attended school in Torrance, California graduating from Bishop Montgomery High School in 1973. In the fall of 1973 he made the journey to BSU on a football scholarship having been recruited by coach, Tony Knapp. Steve's football career was cut short his freshman year because of an injury so instead of sitting around, he switched to baseball and played for the next three years. He graduated from Boise State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1976.

On August 22, 1975, Steve married Pam Morford in Caldwell and two children were born to them, Jacob in October of 1979 and Katie in September of 1981.

Aside from playing sports, Steve also enjoyed coaching. He was active in coaching in the Optimist Football league and the Exchange Club Junior Football Program. He also had the enjoyment and satisfaction of coaching his children through their school years, always making sure that they knew he expected 100% from them. He was very proud of both of them. As an avid sports-fan, Steve loved BSU and never missed a home game and attended as many away games as he could. Steve never met a golf course he didn't love. He enjoyed playing with anyone, but especially his family, league partners and Thursday night group.

Steve worked in the insurance industry for 40 years. Over his career he was associated with Farm Bureau, Marsh & McLennen, First Security, Wells Fargo and USI.

Steve was a devoted member of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Community.

Steve passed away on June 5th, 2019 of gastric cancer at his home in Caldwell. Vigil services will be held at Dakan Funeral Chapel, 504 S. Kimball Avenue in Caldwell at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 27th and a memorial mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28th at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1122 West Linden St. in Caldwell.

Steve was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and his best gifts ever! His greatest joy was being with his grandchildren, he was the ultimate Papa.

Steve is survived by his wife, Pam Morford Roach of Caldwell; his children and their spouses, Jacob and Angela Roach of Oakdale, CA and Katie and Bryan Taylor of Caldwell; his grandchildren, Levi and Emilia Roach and Lucy and Matthew Taylor. He is also survived by his mother, Doris Roach of Torrance, CA, sisters, Katie (Jeff) Filzenger of San Diego, CA, Marion (Jim) Andrade of Lawndale, CA, Patty (Nader) Kazempoor of Huntington Beach, CA and Sister-in-law, Beth Roach of Torrance, CA; his brothers, Tom (Nancy) Roach of Los Lunas, New Mexico, Jim (Anne Marie) Roach and Charlie (Barbara) Roach of San Diego, CA, Kevin (Tina) Roach of Fallbrook, CA and Tim (Melissa) Roach of Chico, CA; his father-in-law, Bob Morford of Caldwell and a sister-in-law, Janice Morford of Phoenix, AZ. He is also survived by 22 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Tom Roach, a brother, Bob Roach, his mother-in-law, Kay Morford and a brother-in-law, Steve Morford.

Memorial contributions may be made in Steve's name to Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, or The V Foundation at https://jimmyv.org.

Steve's family would like to offer a special thank you to the girls at MSTI. Their care was exceptional and getting to know them was the only upside of this ugly disease. Steve enjoyed each and every one of them.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com Published in Idaho Statesman from June 14 to June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary