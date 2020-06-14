Steven Craig Stayton
1945-2020
Steven Craig Stayton, 75, of Mountain Home, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Boise, ID.
He was born on February 16, 1945 in Modesto, CA, to parents Clyde and Hazel (Leith) Stayton, who preceded him in death.
Steve graduated from Marion High School In Marion, Kansas, in 1963. After graduation he served in the U.S. Navy until he was honorably discharged in 1967. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam during the Vietnam War as a member of the Seabees. He received a Vietnam Service Medal with Fleet Marine Force Combat Insignia, a National Defense Service Medal, and a Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device.
Steve is survived by daughter and son-in-law Kim and Scott Spicer of Plattsmouth, NE; daughter and son-in-law Kris and David Page of McPherson, KS; daughter and son-in-law Kelli and Craig Yost of Wilmore, KS; daughter Christy Vickery of Louisiana; daughter Tiffany Haertling of Mountain Home, ID; daughter and son-in-law Amber and Robert Lindsay of Mountain Home, ID; daughter Gracie of Weiser, ID; stepson James Larson and wife Keilee of Nyssa, OR; and stepson Keidon Decker of Weiser, ID; grandchildren: Erin, Quinten, Archer, Madison, Ethan, Elle, Cy, Ashley, Hunter, Logan, Paige, Evan, and Quinn; five great grandchildren; his sister Linda (Stayton) Thomas; sister-in-law Carol Burch and husband Bob; sister-in-law Robin Owings and husband Steve; niece Deanna Woodley and husband Brian; niece Jennifer Simmons; niece Melissa Laninga and husband Nathan. He is also survived by Frances Sanders, mother of Kim, Kris, and Kelli; and Shelley Stayton, mother of James, Keidon, and Gracie.
Besides his parents, Steve was also preceded in death by his wife, Debbie (Meriweather) Stayton, mother of Christy, Tiffany, and Amber; his mother-in-law June Meriweather; father-in-law Tom Meriweather; and brother-in-law Bob Thomas.
A memorial and celebration of Steve's life will be announced at a later date.
Please visit Steve's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jun. 14, 2020.