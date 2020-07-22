Steven Wayne Barnes

5-9-1954 to 6-17-2020

Steve was the third born of five children of Dale and Nancy Barnes. He is survived by his daughter Janenne and her husband Steve, daughter Sarah, son Ryan and his wife Dana, daughter in law Susi, as well as his grandchildren, Jesse, Robin, Lakota, Alecia, Tucker, Eve, Ocean, Michala, Haileigh, John and great grandchild Rileigh. He was preceded in death by his parents and son John Barnes. Steve, born in The Dalles Oregon and raised in Boise Idaho, was adventurous and loved to explore new places. He spent many years in construction, traveling for work and new places to settle down, but ended up calling Caldwell Idaho home to spend more time with his family. He found his gift as an entrepreneur and built several businesses including an awning business and several coffee shops and coffee drive-throughs. He spent several years as a long haul truck driver and got to enjoy exploring the United States, even taking his sister on a trip across the country with him. He took up flying model helicopters as a hobby when he had free time. He was a bus driver for the Caldwell Bus Company after retiring from trucking. He was a devoted father and found a love for horse-back riding with his daughter and girlfriend Holly in his younger years, and rode his horse Zebe on the trails with his dog Bubba for many years until his health no longer allowed. Steve loved motorcycle riding with his friends and fellow enthusiasts on his Can Am Spyder and would take off any time there was good weather for a ride. He loved family gatherings, picnics and camping with friends and enjoyed the yearly cousin family reunions on the Oregon coast. Steve was friendly, tender-hearted, made friends easily and had a great sense of humor. He loved Jesus and lived a very simple lifestyle with his beloved cat Shadow AKA Kitty. A memorial gathering will be held at Lakeview Park, 1304 7th St N, Nampa, Idaho 83686 on Saturday July 25th from 11:00AM until 4:00PM to celebrate Steve's life. Please plan to wear a mask and abide by social distancing requirements. All of Steve's friends and family are welcome.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store