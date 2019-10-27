|
Steven Wayne McClain
67 years
Steven Wayne McClain, 67, of Boise, Idaho passed away on October 13, 2019 after a valiant fight with skin cancer.
Steve was born to Kenneth and Barbara McClain on November 21, 1951 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He attended Morningside Elementary School, O'Leary Junior High and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1970. Steve was the co-captain on the Twin Falls High basketball team and a standout athlete in football, basketball, and baseball. Following high school he attended the College of Southern Idaho from 1970 -1972. Steve then transferred to Boise State College in the fall of 1972. He graduated from Boise State in 1974 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History. During his college career at Boise State, Steve played on the Boise State Club baseball team and went on to play softball for many years after his collegiate days.
Steve's first teaching job was as a student teacher at Notus High School. He would go on to teach US History, World History, Economics, and a course he designed called History through Film, which his students loved. He was a well liked and respected coach. During his tenure at Notus, Steve coached football, basketball, girls volleyball, boys baseball and was the Athletic Director and Principal over the course of those years. He retired from teaching at Notus after 38 years.
Steve married Anette Hahn in August of 1983 and they had 2 sons, Nick (31) and Morgan (26). Steve coached many youth football and basketball teams for years, positively affecting numerous kids beyond just his own boys.
Steve was a huge sports guy, always cheering for his New York Yankees, Oakland Raiders, Boston Celtics, Gonzaga Bulldogs, of course the Boise State Broncos. He was a season ticket holder for Boise State football and basketball and loved to tailgate before all the football games.
Steve absolutely loved to camp and was an avid fly fishermen, teaching his sons to love both. Exploring the outdoors was one of Steve's favorite hobbies and he could frequently be found in the Stanley Basin and Frank Church Wilderness area. He was always looking for the perfect camping and fishing spots, where he spent many summers with friends and family.
Steve had many affectionate nicknames, Mac, Steve-O, Coach, Dadio, and Butch to name a few.
Steve was diagnosed with Polycystic Kidney disease in 2003, and had a kidney transplant in 2009. He lived a robust life for a number of years post-transplant, before melanoma became a concern in the last 2 years. After months of radiation and chemo proved ineffective, the cancer eventually took Steve's life. Nick and Morgan were with their Dad every day during the last month, providing strong, loving and unbelievably kind care and support. Steve passed away with his children and family at his side.
He is survived by his mother Barbara McClain, (Twin Falls), his younger brother Rick (Scottsdale, AZ), his younger sister Pam Cooper (Twin Falls), son Nick (Boise), son Morgan (Boise), and 12 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenny McClain and uncle, Glen McClain.
A Celebration of Life is planned for November 2, 2019 at the Riverside Hotel, North Star Room from 1-4pm. Please join us! We welcome you to share your favorite photo of Steve by emailing [email protected]
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 27, 2019