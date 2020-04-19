|
|
Stuart Douglas Bailey
December 18th, 1969 - April 7th, 2020
Stuart Douglas Bailey, 50, died on the 7th of April 2020 at his home in Boise, ID. He was born on the 18th of December 1969 in Santa Monica, CA. His family relocated to San Diego in 1979, where Stuart spent the majority of his youth. After earning marketing (2000) and education (2004) degrees from Boise State University, he made Boise his permanent home.
Stuart was a passionate educator at the elementary level until his health declined. He was the grateful recipient of a heart transplant in 2007. From that point forward, he championed heart health and education. In doing so, he formed Someone Really Cares, a non-profit organization focused on heart-related education for the youth of America. Stuart was a very proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous, creating many life-long relationships and celebrating 25 years of sobriety. He was a passionate photographer, inspired by sunsets and riverscapes.
Stuart was generous, loving, and had a great sense of humor. He is survived by and will be missed tremendously by his mother (Julie Pardee), father (Stuart M.), two younger brothers (Richard, Christopher), nieces (Charlotte, Adeline), nephews (Finnegan, Fletcher), aunts, uncles, cousins, and very loving neighbors and friends.
"Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined." -Henry David Thoreau
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 19, 2020