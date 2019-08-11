|
Stuart Ernet Gwin
1945 ~ 2019
Stuart Ernest Gwin passed away July 29, 2019 at the age of 73. He began his life November 16, 1945 in Twin Falls, at the same hospital his son would be delivered 22 years later. Stu grew up in Pocatello and Caldwell, graduating from Caldwell High School in 1963. During this time he started building and flying model airplanes, a hobby he continued to enjoy for the next 15 years. He attended Idaho State University, the University of Oregon and the College of Idaho, graduating in 1967. Around this time he met and married Cathy Marshall, also a student at the College of Idaho. They moved to Seattle where Stu completed a master's program in Urban Design at the University of Washington. In October of 1968, Stu and Cathy were blessed with the birth of their son, John, who was the love of a lifetime for his father.
After graduating, the family returned to the Boise area where Stu worked with the Idaho Department of Transportation as an urban planner. At 10, John introduced his father to the sport of soccer. This began a major source of enjoyment for Stu as he moved from being a cheering parent to coach to referee in the early days of Idaho Youth Soccer. He loved driving Boise's first club soccer team to out-of-state tournaments in the family's bright orange van, managing the players in their hotel rooms and teaching his "soccer kids" the game. Over 30 years, he would go on to coach hundreds of kids on countless teams including the Boise High varsity girls', Bishop Kelly varsity boys' and Idaho State Olympic Development teams. The stories he told about this time until the day he left us were wonderful.
In 1983, Stu and Cathy divorced. Stu remarried and moved to Portland where he worked for the city designing among other things, the light rail system. He also forever changed neighborhoods in the Portland area with new parks and unique solutions to public and bicycle transit.
Beginning in April of 1999, Stu began in earnest to join his two greatest passions: studying and creating great cities and studying and teaching soccer; the beautiful game. He traveled to Paris with his wife, Nancy, to see in person everything he had been studying in maps for decades and later, to London, to study the transit system and watch his beloved Arsenal Gunners play in the new Emirates Stadium. Over the next decade he also traveled to many great American cities from New York and San Francisco with his son to understand how they worked and catch a game.
In 2001 and 2004 Stu was blessed with his beloved grandchildren, Lilly and Jack. The greatest joy of his life was watching them play the game he loved and meeting them in more great American cities whenever possible. He also became very close with many of their teammates and cherished the time he was able to spend with them. He considered all of them his grandkids in soccer and offered valuable insight and support whenever needed.
Stu was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Ruth. He is survived by his son John (and wife Kelsie) and grandchildren Lilly, Jack and Trey Medel.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Aug. 11, 2019