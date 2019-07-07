Sue Johnson Bonner

October 30, 1940 - June 28, 2019

Sue Hope Johnson Bonner died on June 28, 2019. She was born October 30, 1940, to Brace and Maxine Johnson in Enid OK and moved with her parents in their ministries to Altus OK, Dallas TX, and Sterling, IL.

Sue met William Joseph (Bill) Bonner at Phillips University in 1959 and they were married August 11, 1963. They have two children, William Christian (Wim) Bonner and Eleanor Hope Bonner, of Seattle and Boise, and two grandchildren, Aidan Brace Gamel and Megan Marie Gamel, of Boise. She is survived by her brother Barry Patrick Johnson.

Sue taught school in Topeka, KS, for a year after graduating Phillips and continued teaching in Norfolk, VA, after marriage. She continued to substitute teach occasionally after moving to Falls Church, VA, in 1966. Family moves to Prudence Island, RI; Apollo, PA; Dallas, TX; Anchorage, AK; Brisbane QLD, Australia, and back to Anchorage, as well as love of personal travel, led to her becoming a travel agent in 1983, continuing until she and Bill moved to Lexington, KY, in 1998 as he achieved two more degrees. A 2002 move to Parish, FL, was followed by moving to Meridian, ID, in 2004 when Bill retired. Sue, not yet ready to be retired, went to work for Alaska Airlines for another two years.

Sue was involved in church work, from local, regional, to national with First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Anchorage, on the Northwest Regional Board, and the General Board and its Administrative Committee of the national church. After moving to Idaho, she became active in Red Rock Christian Church (DofC), serving as a Deacon and an Elder, and co-chairing the Worship Committee. Faith, PEO, travel, and sewing were deep passions, yet it was her love for her family, especially her children and grandchildren that shall remain her hallmark legacy.

Memorial services have not yet been planned. Sue and Bill were involved with multiple philanthropic organizations, donations in Sue's honor to a favored charity would be welcomed. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 7, 2019