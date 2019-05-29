Home

Cloverdale Funeral Home
1200 North Cloverdale Road
Boise, ID 83713
(208) 375-2212
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bear Island Brewing
Susan Ann King Bernert


Susan Ann King Bernert Obituary
Susan Ann King Bernert
1959-2019
Susan Ann King Bernert, a resident of Boise, died in the early morning on May 17th, 2019 at St Luke's Hospital.
Sue was born February 16, 1959 in Portland, Oregon and was the daughter of John and Doreen King. She was the older sister to her brother David King. Sue spent most of her childhood in Portland but also lived in New Zealand for several years as a young girl.
She met her husband Dan Bernert when they were teenagers working together at McDonald's. They fell in love and were married on January 16, 1983. Three years later, she gave birth to their first child Lucas. Their daughter Amy was born three years after that.
Sue was a stay at home mom for many years until she took a job as an office administrator at River Valley Elementary. She was very passionate about her work and was greatly loved by the students and staff.
Sue cherished yearly trips to the Oregon Coast with friends and family. She enjoyed spending time with her close friend group, "the wine walkers." She loved nature, music and her two dogs, Robie and Zoey.
Many would describe Sue as someone you could talk to about anything. She was trustworthy, caring and full of loving advice. She was truly selfless and was at her happiest when everyone around her was enjoying themselves.
Sue is survived by her father, John; husband, Dan; brother, David; children, Luke and Amy.
We will be having a celebration of life for Sue with drinks and appetizers from 12-3pm Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Bear Island Brewing.
Published in Idaho Statesman on May 29, 2019
