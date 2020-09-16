Susan Bennett Pitman

August 14, 1958

Sept. 8, 2020

,Susan (Sue) Lynne Bennett Pitman was born August 14, 1958 in Boise, ID and passed away of heart failure on September 8, 2020 in Yakima, WA.

Sue was active in The Boy Scouts of America where she was awarded every honor given to a woman in Boy Scouts. Sue lived by the Scout Oath and Law.

" The most worthwhile thing is to try to put happiness into lives of others" Lord Robert Baden-Powell.

Sue also won " Homemaker of the Year" from the Central Washington State Fair. On top of this all, she was Past Honored Queen of Job's Daughter, International Bethel #3 Boise, ID as well as Past Worth Matron of the Order of Eastern Star, Chapter #66, Meridian, ID. Sue graduated from Borah High school in 1976.

On November 13, 1976 Sue married Kemet Pitman, the love of her life, hero and rock since she was 3 years old! At the time of her passing she was Secretary of the Department of Disability for the State of Washington. Her sparkling personality, inventiveness and wonderful smile will be so missed.

Sue was preceded in death by her father Lowell (Ben) Bennett and sister Joann. She is survived by her husband Kemet H. Pitman, son Michael Pitman (Yakima), son & daughter-in-law Ben & Laura Pitman ( Aurora, CO), mother Saundra ( Sandi) Bennett (Nampa, ID), brother and sister-in-law Larry and Audrey Bennett (Eagan, MN) and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins,nieces and nephews...and multiple friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday September 19, 2020 at Church of the Brethren, 11030 Orchard Avenue, Nampa, ID 83651 starting at 2 p.m. (208-466-3321). Memorial contributions can be sent to Grand Columbia Council, Boy Scouts or Rod's House in Yakima Washington in loving memory of Sue.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store