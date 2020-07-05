Susan E. Beede
1947-2020
Susan Beede of Eagle, Idaho went to be with her Lord and Savior June 27, 2020 after a tough, two year battle with bvFTD dementia. Susan (Suzy) was born in 1947 and lived in West Virginia until her family moved to Colorado when she was 3 years old. She was the youngest of 5 children born to Amanda and Ben Bennett (Lee, Nancy, Don, Mary, and Suzy). The family settled in Boulder, Colorado in 1950. Suzy attended University Hills Elementary, Baseline Junior High, and Boulder High school where she developed many life-long friendships. After high school she attended Colorado State University and received a bachelor's degree.
After several years teaching elementary school in Colorado, Suzy moved to Arizona to be near her widowed sister, Lee. While in Arizona, Suzy had the delightful experience of teaching in a one room school in Hillside, Arizona. The memories and friends she developed during that time were one of the highlights of her life.
In 1980 Suzy married the love of her life, Bob Beede from Fruita, Colorado. Bob had a veterinary practice in Sun Valley, Idaho when the couple first married. They later move to Eagle, Idaho. Suzy received a master's degree from Boise State University. This advanced study allowed her to pursue her life's passion of empowering students with dyslexia. Suzy's heart was thrilled to help open the world of reading and writing to students in the 42 years she spent as an educator.
Suzy's life and work were guided by a deep relationship with Jesus Christ. Developing a personal relationship with God provided her joy, peace, and purpose in life. That faith sustained her in her courageous battle with bvFTD dementia.
Bob and Suzy hosted a couples Bible Study in their home for over 25 years. Suzy loved the outdoors and loved to fly fish. She worked hard at that endeavor in her later years always working to catch more and bigger fish than husband Bob.
Suzy was preceded in death by her parents, Amada and Ben. Suzy is survived by brother Don (Anneke), sisters Lee, Mary Gibbons (David) , and Nancy van der Hoop (David) plus many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephew, and great great nieces and nephews. Bob and Suzy also had "heart adopted" daughters in Idaho, Jenifer Stradley (husband Bill and Mark, Kinzy), Alicia Gaienne with daughter Reeve, Autumn Jorgenson (husband Chad, sons Cade and Cal) and Tracey Burden (husband Mike, Allison, Michael, Becca, Heather, and Brandy).
An online memorial service will be held from Cole Community Church in Boise on Saturday, July 11 at 10 a.m. This service can only be viewed at www.colecommunity.org
due to COVID gathering restrictions.
Suzy will be cremated, and her ashes spread along a trout stream. Arrangements are handled by Bowman Funeral Parlor for more information.
In lieu of flowers Susan wished any donations go to Glocal, a refugee support group affiliated with Cole Community Church 8775 W Ustick Rd Boise, ID 83704 or to the Vineyard Christian Academy 4950 N Bradley St Garden City, ID 83714 for Dyslexia support of students.
The family would like to thank Alison and the team at St.Luke's Hospice for their of care of Susan.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.bowmanfuneral.com