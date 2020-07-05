I am heartbroken right now. Suzan was my hero. She had more integrity than anyone I have ever known. She was an amazing leader in our district and could be seen eating with our lunch ladies, chatting it up with our custodians. She loved all people. She was the most beautiful spirit both inside and out. She was there for everyone. I just want to thank her for being the beautiful spirit she was inside and out. She was one of the most beautiful unsung heroes I have ever known.

Robyn Hill