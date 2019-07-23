Home

Susan Echevarria


1944 - 2019
Susan Echevarria Obituary
Susan Diane Echevarria
1944-2019
Susan D. Echevarria, 75, passed peacefully July 17, 2019 at home with her family by her side.
She was born January 12, 1944 in Boise, Idaho to Orville & Dorothy Ames she was the youngest of seven siblings
Sue attended Boise High, graduating in 1962 and worked in insurance before happily retiring
On April 5, 1963 she married her love David Echevarria and recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. Together they had two son's David Jr and Darin Echevarria.
There was nothing mom enjoyed more than spending time with her family. She loved hunting and fishing, growing her garden and canning. All that knew her know she spent many a hours in the kitchen cooking, something we all grew to love. She was a kind, gentle hearted, soft spoken women but you always knew she was there. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
She is survived by her husband David, sons David Jr., Darin and his wife Sara Echevarria all of Boise, her five granddaughters and sister Carolyn Culley of Mountain Home.
She is preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr. in Garden City.
Please visit Susan's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on July 23, 2019
