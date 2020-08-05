Susan Finn Dryden

March 21, 1948 to July 24, 2020

On March 21, 1948, Harriet and Ed Finn welcomed their first child, Susan, to this world. On July 24, 2020 her husband, Bill, her children, Rachel and Seth and other family members, were with her as Sue Dryden left this world.

Born in Portland, Oregon, Sue attended Chapman Grade School and graduated from Lincoln High. After two years at California Western University, she returned to Oregon to attend Oregon State University. It was on a blind date on February 10, 1970, that she met the love of her life, Bill Dryden. He had made a spaghetti dinner for that first date and so every February 10 they had a spaghetti dinner. Sue graduated from OSU with her BS in Chemistry and she and Bill were married on July 18, 1971 at the Benson Hotel in Portland.

Sue and Bill started married life in Blodgett Oregon, then moved to Reedsport, Tillamook, Salem and Astoria (all in Oregon) and finally to Boise in 1994. For his entire career, Bill was a forester and they frequently moved as he took new jobs. At each stop on that journey, Sue made lifelong friends. She joined Beta Sigma Phi and has many "sisters" in Astoria, Salem and Boise.

On January 7, 1978, Sue and Bill welcomed Rachel to their family. Rachel's arrival was followed by Seth's on April 14, 1981. In 2007, Seth married Deena and then Sue gained the title of "Grandma SuSu" with granddaughters Ashlyn and Celeste. In 2019, Sue was honored to walk the aisle with Bill and Rachel at her wedding to Ryan.

Sue's first job was childcare in Reedsport at 25 cents an hour. As the family moved, Sue also worked as a bookkeeper at a local meat packing shop (worst job ever), a proofreader at the Tillamook Headlight Herald and a teaching assistant in Salem. She then found her calling as a substitute special education teacher at Boise High. Sue loved to help her students better understand math and other subjects. Some would greet her on the street or in stores with a "Hello, Mrs. Dryden". She valued those moments.

Sue enjoyed traveling especially with special friends Judy, Clint, Milt and Karan. A trip to New Zealand, a cruise around Italy and a river cruise in Europe were special times. Each winter, Sue and Bill would join friends in Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan for weeks of sunshine and companionship. Boise State basketball and football games were also high on her list of fun events.

In 2004, Sue was diagnosed with cancer. With the help of Dr. Norm Zuckerman, she won that war. With a second cancer diagnosis in 2014, she fought another war that ended on July 24th. Sue is survived by Bill, her husband of 49 years; her daughter, Rachel (Ryan); her son, Seth (Deena); her grandchildren, Ashlyn and Celeste; her sister, Nancy Davis (Brian); brother David Finn (Beth) and many cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. She is loved and will be remembered by innumerable friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Idaho Academic Decathlon Sue Dryden Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Mary Bird at PO Box 707, Sagle, ID 83860.



