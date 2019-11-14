|
Susan Abbott Gratton
1943-2019
Susan Abbott Gratton, beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, colleague, and friend passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in Boise, Idaho.
Susan, the adopted daughter of John Seanor Abbott and Mary Kerr Abbott, was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on July 31, 1943. She lived in several States as a child, those being Tennessee, Mississippi, and, finally, Missouri. She graduated from Parkview High School, located in Springfield, which is also where she attended Drury College (now Drury University) for her Bachelor's Degree in Education. After receiving her degree, she moved to Kansas City, Missouri, to attend school where she would become an x-ray technologist.
While in Kansas City, Susan met the absolute love of her life, John Gratton. They were married in 1966 on August 20. This date (not coincidentally) was the same as his birthday, which (according to him) was so he would never forget their anniversary! (He was, by the way, a professional humorist, so this was no surprise!) Two years later, they had their first daughter, Jennifer Leigh; a little less than two years later, they had their second daughter, Molly DiAnn.
Susan began her career as an X-ray technologist for a doctor in private practice on The Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. In the mid-1970s, in addition to working for the doctor, she took her skills to the south part of Kansas City as well, and worked nights/weekends in the Emergency Room of St. Joseph Medical Center. In the late 1970s, to better accommodate evening and weekend activities with her family (including her daughters' school and music events), she left the ER as well as her job on The Plaza, and began working for the orthopedic practice of Kozikowski & Whitehead, that would later become Shawnee Mission Orthopaedics, and, ultimately, Midwest Orthopaedics that served the entire Kansas City metropolitan area. She later shifted her career from x-ray to begin working in medical insurance and billing.
With daughter Molly, Susan left Kansas City in late 2006 and moved to Boise, Idaho, to be a grandmother to her only grandson, Tucker (Molly's son). Very shortly after arriving in Boise, Susan joined St. Alphonsus Rehabilitation Services, where, for the next 13 years, she worked as a Lead Billing Manager.
Family and friends were extremely important to Susan. She was loved by so very many people, and she valued many close friendships, some of which went as far back as college. She was always available to lend support to her family with her sweet smile and thoughtful words, or lighten a person's spirits with her wonderful laugh.
Susan cherished her time with her two daughters and grandson. She loved to travel to Disneyland with her grandson, and to watch him learn, grow and enjoy life. (She was especially fond of the moment when he passed her in height!)
Susan was preceded in death by her husband Henry Johnston (John) Gratton of Kansas City, Missouri; her parents, John Seanor Abbott and Mary Kerr Abbott of Springfield, Missouri, and later by her step-mother Vera Abbott of Springfield; her brother-in-law Kevin Arthur Gratton of Olathe, Kansas; and sister-in-law Joann Ooten Gratton of Roeland Park, Kansas.
Susan is survived by her daughter Jennifer Leigh Benson of Lawrence, Kansas; daughter Molly DiAnn Gratton and grandson Tucker Patrick of Boise, Idaho; brother-in-law Dr. Matthew Christopher Gratton of Roeland Park, Kansas, and his children Tessa Lynn Gratton and her wife Natalie Parker (of Lawrence, Kansas), Dr. Sean Matthew Gratton and his wife, Dr. Maureen Leigh Walsh (PhD), and their children Catherine Leah, Mary Jane and Annie (of Kansas City, Missouri), and Dr. Travis Patrick Gratton and his wife, Carly Wagner Gratton, and their son Matthew Joseph (of Kansas City, Missouri); sister-in-law, Mary Kathleen Tatum Gratton of Olathe, Kansas, and her children Angelo Francavilla (of Olathe, Kansas), and his children Nikkolas (Olathe), and Samantha Dawn (Kansas City, Missouri), Mark Gregory Gratton (of Tarpon Springs, Florida), and his children Matthew Kevin Patrick and wife Danielle (Kansas City, Missouri), Mark Alecsander (Kansas City, Missouri), Maxwell Hazen and wife Katie (Lee's Summit, Missouri), and Ripken Roland Gratton (Hampton, Virginia), and Erik Gratton (of Hackensack, New Jersey).
Susan will always be remembered as one strong fighter, honest, faultless, loving, devoted to her family, supportive, and "stubborn!"
Susan's family would like to respectfully request that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made, in her memory, to the Sacred Heart Catholic School Reading Program. Susan was extremely grateful for the time and dedication Sacred Heart staff gave to her grandson in his early education years.
There will be a Funeral Mass for Susan on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Boise. (Located at 811 S. Latah St.) The service begins at 11:00 A.M. Lunch to follow at the church.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Susan in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, January 4, 2020. (More information to follow...)
Memories and condolences can be expressed to the family on Susan's memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 14, 2019