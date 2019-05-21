Susan Marian Hales

1954 ~ 2019

Susan Marian Hales (Monroney) was born September 8, 1954 in Denver, Colorado. She was the first of five children born to Mabel Cordula Monroney (Schutz) and Lloyd David Monroney of Indiana. She graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder with a B.A. in English in 1976. She married Michael Clair Hales in Salt Lake City in 1980 and gave birth to her only child, Talela Naomi Florko (Hales) in 1982. They later divorced. She obtained a teaching certificate in special education from the University of Utah and worked as a special education teacher. She resided in Indiana from 1996 to 2016, where she enjoyed spending time with extended family, her friend Randy Cano, and her mother Mabel, who passed in 2001. She spent her final two years near her daughter's family in Boise. Susan had a big heart and loved talking with family and hearing stories from people's lives. Susan passed away on May 5, 2019 at age 64 in Boise, Idaho. She is survived by daughter Talela (Joe) Florko, grandchildren Archer and Olivia, sisters Nancy (Barrington) Long and Marcia (Brian) VanDriel, brothers Patrick Monroney and Steven Monroney, and special friend Randy Cano. A graveside memorial service will take place on May 28, 2019 at 11:00am at Morris Hill Cemetery, Boise. Published in Idaho Statesman on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary