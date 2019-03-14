Mary Susan Kirk Hentrich

1941 - 2019

Susan Kirk Hentrich passed away on Thursday morning, March 7, 2019, with her loving husband at her side. During her final days she was surrounded by her loving family, friends, and her church. She was vivacious, charming, brilliant and shared her caring nature with everyone she met. Susan savored nature of all varieties and enjoyed her visits to the mountains and wild places. She never wanted to miss her daily walk on the green belt. She loved people, beautiful music and literature, and was an ardent reader.

Susan was born on June 24, 1941 in Amarillo, Texas, and graduated from Amarillo High School. She received her BS degree from Stanford University, and her MSW degree from the University of Texas. In 1994 she and her husband Dick were married in Austin, Texas where they lived for twelve years until she retired. They moved to Boise, Idaho in 2006 to be with her children, all whom she adored. Much of her early career was spent working with children with developmental disabilities, the sight and hearing impaired, and with adult stroke victims and their families. Later, she had her own business as a practicing clinical social worker and therapist. She was a dedicated life long volunteer and an active church member. She had deep faith in and love for God, Jesus Christ. She was a member of the Order of Saint Luke, an international organization for those who pray for the sick. In 1997 she helped plant a new church in Austin, Texas. Presently, she is a member of All Saints Presbyterian Church in Meridian, Idaho.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, V.G. and Irene Kirk. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Dick Hentrich, and her two children, Rebecca Auston (Tony) and Ben Briggs (Mari); three grandchildren, Will Auston, Daniel Auston and Nikka Briggs; her beloved brother, Glen Kirk; sister in law, Margaret Kirk; nephew, Andrew Kirk; and niece, Kristen Red Horse.

A memorial service for Susan will be held at 2:00 o'clock on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4848 N Five Mile Rd, Boise, Id. Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary