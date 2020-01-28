|
|
Susan Louise Alexander
Susan L Alexander born October 16th, 1962 passed away unexpectedly December 11th, 2019. Susan was a devoted, caring daughter to her mother Irene Adams, a loyal friend and a beautiful soul who was taken from us far too soon. Susan had a special place in her heart for children but her entire heart was filled with love for animals: she adored her fish Punkin, turtle Valentine and her beloved dog Rufus. She was "Auntie Suzie" to many lucky doggies over the years. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 28, 2020