|
|
Belknap, Susan Louise 77, of Meridian, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 18th in Springfield, OR. Information about location of services can be obtained from Accent Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan's honor to or the Natural Resources Defense Council. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation in Meridian, (208) 888-5833.
Published in Idaho Statesman from May 14 to May 27, 2019