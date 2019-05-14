Home

POWERED BY

Services
Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Springfield, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Belknap,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Louise Belknap,

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Susan Louise Belknap, Obituary
Belknap, Susan Louise 77, of Meridian, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 18th in Springfield, OR. Information about location of services can be obtained from Accent Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan's honor to or the Natural Resources Defense Council. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation in Meridian, (208) 888-5833.
Published in Idaho Statesman from May 14 to May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now