Resources More Obituaries for Susan Oft Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Susan Oft

Obituary Condolences Flowers Susan Lee (Szekely) Oft

Feb. 8, 1950 - Jan. 25, 2019

Teacher, farmer, artist, mentor, librarian, rancher, gardener. Loving wife, sister and Auntie; lover of dogs, cats, calves, basketball, tennis and antiques. Our Susie was all of these and so much more. Although she lost her hard-fought battle with cancer on January 25 it was one she took on with unwavering graciousness. Her spirit remains with us and always will.

Susie was born to Gene and Lena (Schneider) Szekely on February 8, 1950 in Portland Oregon. She was raised in a loving Catholic home and attended Holy Family Grade School and Marycrest High School. Then it was on to Portland State College and a degree in elementary education. Her first teaching job was at Lynch Terrace Grade School in Portland. Through her future sister-in-law she met the love of her life, Terry Oft, during a snow storm. After marrying and moving to the Treasure Valley she began her new teaching career at Fruitland Grade School, and was a finalist for the Idaho Teacher of the Year award in 1980. She later moved on to Fruitland High School where she was the librarian, yearbook advisor and class advisor, and received the FFA Honorary Chapter Farmer Award in 2002. For 30 years she kept score for the Fruitland Boys Freshman and Varsity Basketball team – by our calculations, that's over 1600 games! After retiring in 2007 she became Terry's invaluable partner on their growing Angus ranch. In 2015 they began building the house of their dreams; Susie's artistic and loving touch can be felt throughout their home. In spite of all these achievements and accolades, Sue remained selfless and soft-spoken; living a life that was thoughtful and positive. She was focused on doing everything she could for her family, friends, students and neighbors. Sue was never happier than when her family came to visit, which provided lasting memories through generations.

It was in the bedroom of her lovely home where she passed on to a much better place, surrounded by her loving but devastated family. Terry was the valiant caregiver who never left her side, making sure she was comfortable at all times.

Survivors include her husband Terry, mother-in-law Betty and brother-in-law Mike (Kay); brothers Kal Szekely (Kathleen) and Gene Szekely (Shelly); sisters Mary Martin (Randy), Judy Morgan (John), Shirley Szekely (Jack) and Stephanie Blanchard (Jeff); nine nieces and nephews, eight great-nieces and nephews, and many cousins, plus scores of beloved students and athletes that she took under her wing. Not to be left out is her passel of pets: Nelson, Daisy Mayhem, Nippy, Frank, Bushka and the mutt dug boys: Angus and Elliot.

Remembrances may be sent in Sue's name to Treasure Valley Community College. The family and Team SOft sends gratitude and love to Jerrimi Helmick and the entire staff at Mountain States Tumor Institute in Fruitland for their unwavering support and compassion.

An open house to celebrate Sue's life will be held on May 3rd at the Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Avenue, Ontario, Oregon from 2:00PM to 5:00PM. Appetizers will be served. Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries