Susan S. Smith
6-19-1946 - 11-5-2020
Susan Storer Smith
Susan Storer Smith, 74, passed away peacefully, November 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving daughters and longtime friend and companion, Larry Taylor.
Susan was born In Idaho Falls, Idaho on June 19, 1946, the second child of Gale T. and Betty Ellsworth Storer. She was a strong accomplished Daughter, Sister, Mother, Grandmother and Aunt. She faced all obstacles and challenges with courage and ability. Time and time again, she turned challenges and sorrows into progress and opportunity, always striving to beat the odds in every challenge.
Susan was the loving Mother of three beautiful and accomplished daughters,
Mary Ann Smith-Leber (Greg), Mary Lou Coppinger (Cliff) and Shannon Smith. A grandmother to Jordan Coppinger, Nick Coppinger, Madeline Leber and a great - grandmother to Julian and Averi Coppinger. Susan was also a sister to Linda Storer Lovejoy (Kent), Gloria Storer Nadauld, Victoria Storer Lindsay, and Rocky Storer (Trisha). Susan was also a true friend and mentor to many of her nieces and nephews.
Susan was blessed with many gifts. The gifts of ambition and intelligence ensured that she rose to the top in every endeavor. At a young age she earned her cosmetology license and went on to become a Cosmetology School Instructor, teaching at the Vogue and Excellis Schools of Cosmetology in Idaho Falls, Mr. Don's School of Cosmetology and New Careers Cosmetology School in Boise, Idaho. During her cosmetology career she also opened and owned multiple salons in Idaho Falls and Boise Idaho.
Susan's reach in the field of cosmetology did not stop as an instructor or owner. She also served on the State of Idaho Board of Cosmetology, and as a result of her stellar instruction, dedication and high level of expectation, it was learned her cosmetology students consistently earned a combined average score greater than 95% on their state licensing examinations.
Having spent most of her adult life in the cosmetology field, Susan made a drastic professional field change and was hired by Proctor and Gamble as a Food Safety Specialist. She was responsible for inspecting restaurants and grocery stores food preparation safety practices. Once again, because of her leadership and people skills she soon moved up quickly with Proctor and Gamble and managed a team of up to 14 employees in a multistate territory.
Susan was an insightful and empathetic friend, neighbor and professional leader. She served her friends, neighbors and associates quietly and with all her heart. She valued people and was a builder of the men and women she provided leadership to throughout her working years.
She valiantly and courageously fought ovarian cancer for nearly 6 years. She fought with courage, grace and without complaint. Her passion and dedication to her family, friends and life overall will be missed.
A celebration of Susan's life will be scheduled at a later date due to the pandemic. If you would like to be included in celebration date and time details, please leave your appropriate contact information in the comments section here, and we'll pass the details along when they develop. In leu of flowers, we ask you make a donation in her name to the West Valley Ovarian Cancer Alliance 10330 W. Thunderbird Blvd Unit B209, Sun City, Arizona 85351-3074 www.westvalleyoca.org
E.H. Chapin said;
"The brightest crowns that are worn in Heaven have been smelted and polished and glorified through the furnace of tribulation."
Susan was our great exemplar......what a glorious crown she now wears.
