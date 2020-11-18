1/1
Susan S. Smith
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan S. Smith
6-19-1946 - 11-5-2020
Susan Storer Smith

Susan Storer Smith, 74, passed away peacefully, November 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving daughters and longtime friend and companion, Larry Taylor.
Susan was born In Idaho Falls, Idaho on June 19, 1946, the second child of Gale T. and Betty Ellsworth Storer. She was a strong accomplished Daughter, Sister, Mother, Grandmother and Aunt. She faced all obstacles and challenges with courage and ability. Time and time again, she turned challenges and sorrows into progress and opportunity, always striving to beat the odds in every challenge.
Susan was the loving Mother of three beautiful and accomplished daughters,
Mary Ann Smith-Leber (Greg), Mary Lou Coppinger (Cliff) and Shannon Smith. A grandmother to Jordan Coppinger, Nick Coppinger, Madeline Leber and a great - grandmother to Julian and Averi Coppinger. Susan was also a sister to Linda Storer Lovejoy (Kent), Gloria Storer Nadauld, Victoria Storer Lindsay, and Rocky Storer (Trisha). Susan was also a true friend and mentor to many of her nieces and nephews.
Susan was blessed with many gifts. The gifts of ambition and intelligence ensured that she rose to the top in every endeavor. At a young age she earned her cosmetology license and went on to become a Cosmetology School Instructor, teaching at the Vogue and Excellis Schools of Cosmetology in Idaho Falls, Mr. Don's School of Cosmetology and New Careers Cosmetology School in Boise, Idaho. During her cosmetology career she also opened and owned multiple salons in Idaho Falls and Boise Idaho.
Susan's reach in the field of cosmetology did not stop as an instructor or owner. She also served on the State of Idaho Board of Cosmetology, and as a result of her stellar instruction, dedication and high level of expectation, it was learned her cosmetology students consistently earned a combined average score greater than 95% on their state licensing examinations.
Having spent most of her adult life in the cosmetology field, Susan made a drastic professional field change and was hired by Proctor and Gamble as a Food Safety Specialist. She was responsible for inspecting restaurants and grocery stores food preparation safety practices. Once again, because of her leadership and people skills she soon moved up quickly with Proctor and Gamble and managed a team of up to 14 employees in a multistate territory.
Susan was an insightful and empathetic friend, neighbor and professional leader. She served her friends, neighbors and associates quietly and with all her heart. She valued people and was a builder of the men and women she provided leadership to throughout her working years.
She valiantly and courageously fought ovarian cancer for nearly 6 years. She fought with courage, grace and without complaint. Her passion and dedication to her family, friends and life overall will be missed.
A celebration of Susan's life will be scheduled at a later date due to the pandemic. If you would like to be included in celebration date and time details, please leave your appropriate contact information in the comments section here, and we'll pass the details along when they develop. In leu of flowers, we ask you make a donation in her name to the West Valley Ovarian Cancer Alliance 10330 W. Thunderbird Blvd Unit B209, Sun City, Arizona 85351-3074 www.westvalleyoca.org

E.H. Chapin said;
"The brightest crowns that are worn in Heaven have been smelted and polished and glorified through the furnace of tribulation."
Susan was our great exemplar......what a glorious crown she now wears.
To send condolences to the family please visit www.sunlandmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Idaho Statesman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 16, 2020
She was and is an amazing woman. She is caring and generous. I truly loved her very much. She was always kind and genuinely concerned about me.
James Lovejoy
Family
November 15, 2020
Aunt susan is the most dignified person i have known. She had a way of making me feel good, and also saw right thru me when i was a teenager. Aunt susan would heap sugar on me while also telling me exactly what she thought about things. I was wiltz the stiltz. Aunt susan is smiling down on all of us now.
Will nadauld
Friend
November 15, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 15, 2020
Susan was a wonderful Sister. We were such close friends. I miss her. She set a great example of love , courage and grace for all of us.
Gloria Nadauld
Family
November 15, 2020
What an amazing lady! I am so glad I was blessed to know her.
Noelle Gardner
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved