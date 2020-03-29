|
SUSAN TAYLOR COLGAN BADEN
December 3, 1944-March 22, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Susan Taylor Colgan Baden announces her passing, March 22, 2020. As she wished, she died at home, surrounded by her family.
Susan was born December 3, 1944, in New York City, the elder daughter of James Frederic Taylor and Elizabeth Bradt Taylor, and elder sister to Patricia.
Susan grew up in Briarcliff Manor, New York, where she attended Briarcliff High School, received her B.A. from Chatham College in Pittsburg, and entered graduate school at Columbia University. She married Peter Colgan in 1971, and although they divorced in 1987, they remained lifelong friends. She married William Jacoby Baden in 1994 in Falmouth, MA.
Susan's first job was business office manager for the predecessor of AT&T. From there she moved to Boston, MA and worked for New England Life (later MetLife) as a pension analyst. While at New England Life, she spearheaded the Boston-wide 150th anniversary celebration of the company's inception. After New England Life, Susan worked with her husband at his real estate company, the Gifford Group, and then became the Assistant Director of the National Fire Protection Association's Research Foundation, where she met Bill.
In 1996 she and Bill relocated to Boise, in spite of the fact that she had been warned that there was no Nordstrom's in Boise. Since her favorite designer was Columbia Sportswear, this was not a sacrifice.
Susan loved the west and its outdoor lifestyle. She and Bill explored extensively in their RV, and frequently found themselves in their favorite camping spot by the river near Lowman. She loved anything that would get her out on the water: sailing, rafting, paddle boarding, waterskiing, even simply skipping stones with her grandchildren and dogs. She loved playing cards, especially enjoying whist with her St. Botolph friends in Boston and her Tuesday Bridge Group in Boise. Her friends and family referred to her as "the Shark."
She loved all her families: those she was born into, those she married into, and those she created with friends. Her sister Trish, brother-in-law Wade and close group of cousins were the foundation of her inner circle. Her grandchildren Mitchell, Devin, Jordan, and Race were the unrivaled center of her universe (shared with her dogs). They considered her the perfect grandma, willing to make the kitchen messy, to go swimming at the Nat, or to go for an outdoor ramble, especially if it involved skipping stones at the river. Susan melded her diverse circle of friends into yet another family. She and Bill hosted memorable dinner club sessions where good food, and lots of red wine went a long way toward solving the world's problems. She infallibly remembered birthdays (including cards for pets), expected full reports on trips and adventures, and was always supportive in a crisis.
Susan was predeceased by her ex-husband Peter, and her parents. She is survived by Bill, her husband of 26 years, and her sister, Patricia Taylor Webb, and brother-in-law, Wade Webb. She will be greatly missed by her stepchildren Mark and his wife Tracey, and Katherine and her husband Dan; and also her beloved grandchildren Mitchell, Devin, Jordan, and Race. She is mourned by her cousins, her card partners, and a host of friends who have had the good fortune to have Susan in their lives. We will miss Susan's kindness, her sharp wit, her grace, and her laugh.
At Susan's request, there will be no service. If desired, a donation in Susan's memory may be made to the Idaho Humane Society, or to the .
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 29, 2020