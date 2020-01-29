|
Susan Lucille Wray
59
Boise, ID- Early the morning of November 18, 2019 Susan Lucille Wray passed from this world peacefully in her sleep after extended medical issues.
Susan was always a driven individual that loved her family and many close friends . After years of working toward it, Susan was able to open her own business through which she was able to start a non-profit with the Boise Police department to benefit children of traumatized backgrounds.
Susan was a loving, giving individual who was deeply committed to her children, grandchildren, family, friends and of course her fur babies, Handsome and Blackie.
As her illnesses progressed and she declined, her priorities were her children and grandchildren but she also kept in good touch with family and friends that continued through her last days.
Susan was born to Carol Ann and Eugene H Wray on January 27, 1960 in Kansas City Missouri. She is from a blended family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Ann Sherwood Wray and her oldest full brother, Stuart Eugene Wray.
Susan is survived by her daughters, Carollyn Strickland and Samantha Strickland (Tad), and 3 grand children; Piper, Sannie and Tristan. She is also survived by her Father Eugene H Wray and step mother Jacqueline W Wray, 1 full brother Robert Wray (David). Her step siblings Stephen P Wray (Debi), Jeremy A Wray (Kathryn), Gina Relic (Dwight); half sisters, Corinne L Hubbard (Jeff), Lisa A Brown (Charlie), Barbara J Adamson (Russ)and 1 close nephew Geoffrey Lang, not to mention numerous other nephews, nieces and a sister in law Kleas (Stuart).
A private service and dedication will be held in May or June 2020 at Targhee cemetery, Henry's Lake Idaho, where her ashes will be interred in the Sherwood family plot with her mother and maternal grandparents.
Susan's Children and family want to thank all that knew her for all the well wishes and visits during her last days
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 29, 2020