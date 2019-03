Suzan R. Heater

1934 - 2019

Elizabeth Suzan Riddlemoser Heater, 84, passed away on Feb. 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, Mar. 4, at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. Private family burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Ontario. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Suzan's family at www.shaffer-jensenchapel.com.

Suzan was born to John Charles Riddlemoser and Elise Longstaff Riddlemoser on Oct. 30, 1934 in Hastings, NE. Her early years were spent in Big Springs, NE. At age 12 the family moved to Boise, ID. Her best friend, a horse she'd named 'Trigger', came along. She attended Meridian High School and participated in choir, newspaper, annual, pep club and drama. Shortly after the completion of the first quarter in her senior year she was stricken with Polio. Initially she was paralyzed but then transferred to the Elks Convalescent Center to begin intensive therapy which lasted five years. She received tutoring at the Elks and against all odds was able to walk across the stage to receive her high school diploma.

She attended the College of Idaho on a full tuition academic scholarship, graduating in the class of 1956 with a major in Education. While at the C of I, she participated in the newspaper, annual, class officer, student body officer, Ring (sorority), scholastic honorary (SCARAB) and Who's Who. She was also Trail Queen and Homecoming Queen.

On August 3, 1957, Suzan married Rodney Heater. They moved to Payette in 1961 when Rod opened his optometric practice. Daughter Ann was born in August 1965 and son Bradley in January 1967.

Her 34-year teaching career began in Nampa, ID followed by Hillsboro, OR; New Plymouth, ID; Fruitland, ID and Payette, ID. The last 24 years were spent teaching first grade in Payette. She retired in 1996. Honors include Teacher of the Year and the Retired Educators of Idaho Hall of Fame.

She was a member of P.E.O, Chapter C and the Retired Educators of Idaho.

Suzan is survived by daughter Ann Elizabeth Heater, son Bradley Regan Heater, sister-in-law Jacque Riddlemoser, nephews Mike Riddlemoser and Greg Riddlemoser and niece Kathy Visser. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jack C. Riddlemoser and husband Rodney A. Heater.

Memorials may be made to the P.E.O Scholarship Fund at: P.E.O. Chapter C, Treasurer, 2480 Center Ave., Payette, ID 83661.