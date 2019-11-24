|
|
Sylvia Lois Wesson Campbell
1934--2019
Born in Emmett, ID. Sylvia was an independent-minded woman--a loving wife, devoted daughter, kind sister, proud mother, enthusiastic grandmother and a best fried to all of us. She was an advocate for women's higher education and a lifelong patron of the arts. Sylvia died peacefully in her sleep on August 26,2019 with her family by her side just a few days after her 85th birthday. She led a full life gracing all who crossed her path. She loved to travel and although she passed in Boise, Id, she lived in Hawaii, California, Northern Virginia and Colorado during her lifetime. She is survived by her spouse Vincent Campbell, her son Benjamin and Kate Wesson, her daughter shana and Aaron Godd, step-daughter Laurel and Will Beck, step-son Tim Campbell, grandchildren Hunter and Dillon Gopp, Liam Beck,and Elijah Wesson along with her sister Carol Woodall and family.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 24, 2019