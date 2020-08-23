Sylvia Rose Meredith1930 ~ 2020Sylvia Rose Meredith passed away in her sleep on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Grace Living Memory Care in Boise. We would like to thank the staff of Grace Living for their loving care the past 4 years. She was 89 years old.Sylvia was born October 12, 1930, in Republic, WA, to Charles and Edith (Warr) Long. She was the second of four children and spent her childhood in Republic and Pullman, WA. Later, the family moved to Coeur d'Alene, ID, where the family owned a grocery store. She graduated from Coeur d'Alene High School in 1949. Sylvia married her high school sweetheart, Warren L. Meredith. on July 16, 1950.She and Warren moved to Colorado Springs, CO, where Warren trained with Idaho National Guard for deployment to Korea. Their first child, Andrea, was born in Colorado. When Warren returned from Korea, they moved to Coeur d'Alene, where 5 more children were added to their family. Warren joined the CDA police force, and Sylvia raised their children and was active in the Episcopal Church.In 1963, the family moved to Lewiston, ID, where Warren worked full time for the Idaho National Guard and Sylvia worked for the Camp Fire Girls. She spent many hours watching and supporting youth activities and sports. She was an expert seamstress and spent many late nights sewing outfits for her little girls. She and Warren took up golf and enjoyed many hours on the course together.In 1975, they moved to Boise, ID, when Warren was promoted to Gowen Field Training Site Commander. She learned to play bridge and proudly belonged to 4 bridge groups. For three years of her life, she was the primary caregiver for her husband and both her parents until their passing. Warren passed away in 1985, and Sylvia lost the love of her life. She loved her cats and gardening. She spent hours tending her roses and had a special relationship with the squirrels in her backyard. She loved to entertain family and friends and did so often. She had many close and wonderful friends.Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Edith Long, husband Warren Meredith, sisters Ruth Freeburg and Audrey Ambrose, brother-in-law Allen Ambrose and sister-in-law Margaret Jones. She is survived by her brother, Sonny (Marion) Long of Vancouver, WA; daughters, Andrea Rinard of Lewiston, Karen (Mike) Gunter of Sandpoint, Rhonda (Kermit) Jackson of Boise, Nancy (Pat) Emerich of Clarkston, WA, and Lisa (Jerry) Kiser of Boise; son, Jim Meredith (Diane) of Providence, RI. She loved 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; her 14th great-grandchild is due the end of this year. She had numerous nieces and nephews.The memorial service will be held Friday, August 28, 12:00 noon, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 704 S. Latah St., Boise (possibly streaming the service). A private burial will be held beforehand.