Tabatha JoAnn King
1983-2019
T.J. passed away after a short illness in the Idaho Falls Hospital. She was born on November 24,1983 and grew up in Star Idaho. She attended Star Elementary until 5th grade when her family moved to Iowa. They lived there until 1999, then moved back to Idaho. When she graduated from Eagle High School in 2002 she went on to graduate from, ITT Tech in 2005. TJ met the love of her life Marcus King and they were married January 22, 2010. Together they have one daughter, Makaila.
She was preceded in death by her dad Lynn.
She is survived by her husband Marcus and daughter Makaila of Blackfoot, ID, her mother Virginia Morrrison of Meridian, her mother-in-law Anita of Nampa and father-in-law Gary and his wife Caroline of Missouri, her aunt Trish, and Uncle Charlie and his wife Julie from Boise, and her extended family members the Mills, the Pertersons and the Blacks. Services will be held February 1, 2020 at 1pm by Reverand Michael at 828 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian, ID.
Sleep well our Angel, until we are together again.
