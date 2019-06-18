TACEY J GRAHAM

Tacey Graham passed away at St. Luke's hospital June 12, 2019 at the age of 68.

Tacey was born in Kellogg, Idaho. She graduated from Kellogg High school in 1969 and attended Spokane Community College. She married her high school sweetheart Mark Graham. They shared 49 years together. She worked for the State of Idaho Department of Labor for 27 years.

Tacey was known for her beautiful smile and quick wit and love for animals. In her last days, she brought smiles and laughter to those around her. Tacey had a way of serving others and making ordinary things special. Every gift was specially wrapped and every card carefully chosen. Anyone entering her home was surrounded with warmth, laughter and good food. According to her 2 favorite grandsons, she made the BEST pancakes and she was quite proud of this fact. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Mark and shopping with her sister Cherie and daughter Jennifer. She loved decorating her home and working in her garden. Additional hobbies included painting, reading, playing solitaire and spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.

Tacey is predeceased by her parents Clarence and Leone Weber and her son Jason Graham. She is survived by her husband Mark Graham. Tacey is lovingly remembered by her daughter; Jennifer Carrino and Son in law Anthony Carrino, grandchildren; Anthony and Nick, sister in law; Diane Collier and her sisters; Karen and Lynn Martel, Sally and Jess Johnson and Cherie and Dick Shisler. She will also be missed by her dear nieces and nephews as well as many dear friends.

A service to celebrate Tacey's life will be held at Cloverdale Funeral Home, 1200 North Cloverdale Road Boise, ID on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St., Boise, ID 83705 or www.idahohumanesociety.org