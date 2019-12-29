|
Tal Ely Newberry
1980-2019
Tal Ely Newberry, 39, of Meridian, passed away December 25, 2019. Tal was born in Nampa, Idaho on November 10, 1980 to Ronald and Jeri Newberry. Tal Graduated from Meridian High School, Class of 1999. He attended Idaho State University.
Tal worked at Trugreen and quickly became a favorite of the Trugreen family.
Some of Tal's passions in life were lifting weights and playing sports. He was a sports fanatic, especially for his team the Raiders. One of the highlights of life for Tal was getting to attend many Raider games with his close friends. He even persuaded Jennifer, the Love of his Life, to the dark side, also known as Raider Nation. Tal was always excited and eager to go adventure with Jennifer whether it be to Hawaii, a drive around town, or a quick trip up the road for a milkshake.
Tal was a lifelong member of Ten Mile Christian Church where he was baptized in Christ. He enjoyed his service work at Ten Mile Christian Church and greeted everyone with his famous smile and charismatic charm. Tal's faith was an inspiration to all and a living testament to how a man walking with Christ emanates the radiant love of our Lord.
He was also a monumental part of the recovery community. Tal helped hundreds of people; never turning away the opportunity to extend support to anyone. He never met a stranger and made everyone feel welcome and was loved by so many.
Tal and the "Band of Tallies", along with others, made an enormous impact in the ALS community helping to find a cure for ALS by raising several thousands of dollars towards research, care, and a cure along with spreading awareness of this horrific disease, ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease).
Tal was very special to his family. He is survived by the Love of His Life, Jennifer Tverdy, Meridian; parents, Ron and Jeri Newberry, Meridian; brothers, Eric (Lea) Newberry, Boise, and Aaron (Celeste) Newberry, Nampa; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Tal was an amazing uncle to all of his nieces and nephews, each one adoring him right back. He had a special bond with each one, even giving them all nicknames. He will be missed by each of them.
Tal was proceeded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jack and Bernice Newberry; maternal grandparents, Robert and Helen Knauss; and Infant brother, Baby Newberry.
Jennifer and family wish to extend immense gratitude to all of those who have supported, participated and loved Tal in his journey.
In lieu of flowers Tal's wishes were to have donations made to Contractors Who Care -under the direction of-NARI Remodelers Association who provide services to those in need due to an unexpected illness that can create a financial burden for most. Contact information, Terri Ottens 208-322-8191.
Matt's Place Foundation is a charitable organization created to assist people with ALS and their families during their battle with ALS. Its ultimate intention is to provide hope, housing, and assist with ailments of motor neuron diseases like ALS, including Parkinson's and SMA. Contact Matt's Place Foundation, PO Box, 3763 Coeur D'Alene, Idaho 83816. www.mattsplacefoundation.com.
Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm, Thursday, January 2, 2019 at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr., Garden City, with visitation beginning at 4:00 pm. A funeral service will be held, 11:00 am, Friday, January 3, 2019 at Ten Mile Christian Church, 3500 W. Franklin Rd., Meridian.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Dec. 29, 2019