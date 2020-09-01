1/2
Tamara Ann Sullivan-Watson
1960 - 2020
Tamara "Tammy" Ann Sullivan-Watson, 59, passed away peacefully at her home under the direct care of her loving husband and children. Tammy was born in Redwood City, California, to parents Sharon and Clayton Sullivan. Besides her first few months, she spent the rest of her life in her true home state of Idaho where her family lineage goes back five generations. With roots firmly planted, Tammy thoroughly enjoyed all that Idaho's outdoors had to offer. Mt. Heyburn, Redfish Lake, and Cascade were especially memorable to her.
In her youth, Tammy's mother remembers not being able to teach her how to cook as Tammy always preferred to be in the barn with her horse, June. Barrel racing, horseback riding, cycling, gardening, and rock climbing were just a few of her pastimes. Adventurousness and an inexhaustible zest for living, were traits she would exude through much of her life. Lasting legacies, clear in the memories of those who knew her, would certainly be her infectious smile and her green thumb. Tammy's gardening prowess was best seen in her gorgeous English garden in Star, Idaho that has turned heads for nearly a decade now.
Beyond pastimes, Tammy was also an accomplished woman, with many accolades to her name. She held degrees in chemistry, criminal justice, and also worked as a technician in veterinary medicine. A true "Jane of all trades," she was always bravely learning new skills at all stages of her life. She is known by many for being an incredible saleswoman of candles, travel, and other items she loved. At the time of her passing, she was the owner of a local Auto Restoration shop, Momz Garage.
She gave back to her community in numerous ways: as a member of the Star Chamber of Commerce, a Precinct Committeeman for District 14 in Idaho, and as a person who often generously donated and helped everyone around her. Tammy loved her country and was deeply patriotic too. One of her greatest gifts to us all is the joy she shared generously. Many fondly remember her lively parties and generous Christmas gift giving. Animals also received the benefit of her kindness as she fostered hundreds of kittens and had four orange tabbies of her own.
Tammy is survived by her parents, Clayton and Sharon Sullivan, her sister, Terri Sullivan, her three children, Angela Hancock, Arynn Prescott, and Austyn Sullivan-Watson, son-in-laws Don Hancock and Devron Prescott, her husband and life partner of twenty six years, Corey S. Watson, and her six wonderful grandchildren. She is preceded in passing by her grandmother, Myrtle Sullivan, age 94.
Tammy will be greatly missed, by her family and community, but her stories will live on with those who knew her.

Published in Idaho Statesman on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
August 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Mark 5:40-42.
