Tamey Kay Boles

August 19, 1960 - March 31, 2019

Tamey Kay Boles passed away on March 31, 2019 of natural causes. She was born on August 19, 1960 to Theron Riley and Carol Foster. She spent her childhood in California, Nevada and Idaho, which was her final home. She attended Caldwell High School.

Tamey worked most of her life in the restaurant business. She had the Notus Café for several years until moving her business to the Cattleman's Café in Caldwell which she ran for over 10 years and retired due to health issues.

Tamey was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers Mickey Riley and Lenny Riley. Her daughter Krystle and her grandparents on both sides.

She is survived by her brother Lonny Riley, her boyfriend Nolan Williams, her son Joe Pettit, a nephew Casey, three nieces Melissa, Jessica and Jill as well as two grandsons.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Tamey at the Cattleman's Café on April 11 at 6pm.