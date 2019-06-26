Tamsin O Clapp

1934-2019

Tamsin (Tammy) Ogden Clapp passed away the evening of June 12, 2019, at her Boise home, after a week of hospice care. She was 84 years old. Her son Davis Clapp, granddaughter Andrea Kendall, sister Cay and, niece Marty were in attendance.

Tammy was the second oldest of Thomas and Dorothy Ogden's nine children. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Jack. She is survived by her sons Jim, Davis and his wife Bea Clapp, of Florida, and their daughters Andrea Kendall and her family, Nici Clapp and her son, her sisters Beverly Nichol, Lynnea Imel, Christine Joslyn, Catherine (Cay) Ogden, brothers and sisters-in-law Larry and Deborah Ogden, Verland (Andy) and Kay Ogden, and David and Karen Ogden. Many nieces and nephews in Boise and elsewhere are mourning her passing as are Clapp family and friends of Seattle and Issaquah areas in Washington.

She grew up in the North End of Boise, attending Washington Grade School, North Junior High, Boise High School, and Boise Junior College. She briefly lived in Spokane, where she met her future husband, James Clapp. Subsequently, they lived in Monterrey, California; Longview, Anacortes and Mercer Island, Washington. In the 1990s she moved from Mercer to Issaquah, Washington where she had a lovely farm retreat and many came to visit. Ten years ago, she returned to Boise.

Tammy's hallmark traits were love of animals, friendliness and intelligence. Her caring and generosity made a strong impact in her family and many others' lives.

She requested that her ashes be scattered near the places she held dear. Her family and friends plan to accompany her on her final excursions.