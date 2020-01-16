|
Ted J Ethridge
June 16,1941 - January 11, 2020
Ted J. Ethridge passed away peacefully at home on January 11, 2020 at the age of 78. A celebration of life will be held at Ten Mile Community Church, 4440 East Columbia Road on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a lunch to follow.
Ted was born June 16, 1941 to Joe and Ruby Ethridge in rural southwest Idaho. The family moved to Missouri in 1946, where he started school, then returned to Idaho to live in Smiths Ferry. He attended school in Cascade, Boise, and Kuna. He went to work at age 17 for Gem State Drug Company, and was a manager there for 15 years. He went to work for Tate's Rents in 1971 as the purchasing agent, finally retiring in 2007 after more than 30 years.
Ted loved hunting, target shooting, reloading and was a Hunter's Education instructor. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, and was a member of the Intermountain chapter of H.O.G. and was known as "Grizz".
He is survived by his wife of 30 years Harriett Ethridge, his three children Tina Moore (mother Elsie), Todd (Brandy) Ethridge (mom Carol) and Tara Ethridge (mom Carol); stepsons Doug Chippewa (Shawn) (mom Harriett) and Don Chippewa (April) (mom Harriett), sister Jane Ethridge Kendrix (Steve); 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, and more friends than could be counted.
The family would like to thank Harrison's Hope for the wonderful care given to Ted.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ted's name to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Jan. 16, 2020