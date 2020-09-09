Teresa Lynn Bordner
68
Teresa Lynn (Kelley) Bordner, 68, of Orofino, Idaho, passed away at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho of natural causes on Saturday, September 5th, with her loving husband, Gary Bordner, by her side.
Teresa was born in Des Moines, Iowa to William Patrick Kelley, Sr. and Marilyn June Kelley on March 1, 1952.
She married Gary Bordner on July 3, 1995 (the love of her life) and lived in Orofino, Idaho.
Teresa was preceded in death by her mother, Marilyn and father, William whom she deeply missed.
Teresa is survived by her loving husband, Gary; her twin brothers William P. Kelley, Jr. (Jan), Robert M. Kelley (Elaine) and sister Kathleen Kelley Ohnsman (Rick). Teresa has three sons, David Scarone; Steve Scarone (Lewis), Jeff Scarone; and two granddaughters, MaKayla Curtis and Anallis Scarone as well as several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an animal shelter of your choice or to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
, in memory of her loving mother, Marilyn.
Teresa will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Idaho Veteran's Cemetery in Boise, Idaho.