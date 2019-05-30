Teresa Elaine McKay

1954-2019

Teresa Elaine McKay was born Oct. 3, 1954 to Don and Bess McKay. She grew up on the family Ranch near Jordan Valley, Oregon. She went to the one room school house at Pleasant Valley through Elementary School, and into Jordan for High School. She later got her Beauticians License and worked in several Salons. She had 5 incredible children. She married Tom Warren and together they had Tamra (Steve) and Tyler (Heidi). She had four wonderful grandchildren. Jackson and (Dylan), and Lucy and (Tobias). Her other amazing sons are Paul, Sterling and JT. Teresa was very creative and could make things happen when there were nearly no resources. She loved flowers and jewelry and beautiful things. She had an incredible sense of humor and could see the funny side of most anything. Teresa had a severe fall off a cliff onto some rocks when she was 18. She never recovered from that Traumatic Brain Injury, which contributed to a lot if heart ache, pain and struggles in her life and others. She lost to a hard battle with cancer the last few years. It was a long journey home but love had the last word. We love you Teresa, the struggles are over. May the good Lord hold you in the palm of His hand and your soul now rest in peace.

She was proceeded in death by her dad, Don and baby brother, Joseph. She is survived by her mom, Bess and siblings: Dennis, Deanna, Mary, Kathleen, Pat, Rita, Molly (Blaine) and Neil (Karrianne) as well as many nieces and nephews.