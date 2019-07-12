Terres (Terry) McKay

Terres Marie (Terry) Mckay was born October 2, 1929, in Nampa Idaho. She was the 5th child born to John St. Clair and Hilda Lahti. She was 89 at the time of her death on July 9th in Boise, Idaho. Services will be held at Alden Waggoner Funeral Chapel, at 1 PM, on Monday, July 15, 2019. Viewing will begin at 12 Noon preceding the Memorial Service.

She attended a one room elementary school in Long Valley and went to grammar School and High school in New Meadows.

While Terry was born in Idaho, she resided over the years in Oregon, Washington and California.

Terry spent the majority of her working career as a drapery seamstress but she worked many occupations like, waitress, cook, bartender, Grocery store clerk and finally as a bus monitor.

Her Hobbies over the years were, home remodeling, crocheting, needlework, gardening and reading. She also loved Scrabble and Word Puzzles that she played with family and friends and even on line.

Terry converted to Catholicism in 3-26-2005 and was baptized at St. Joseph Church in Upland California

Terry is survived by her Sister Ilene Gimmel, 7 Children; Sharon Chaffino (Upland California), Mike McKay (Boise, Idaho), Patrick McKay (Missoula, Montana), Shirley McKay ( Kennewick, Washington), Paula (Culp) McKay (Boise, Idaho), Thedy Tweedy (Nampa, Idaho) , Susan Dewyar (Boise, Idaho), 11 step children, 49 grandchildren, many Great grandchildren, and too many great, great, great Grandchildren to count.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers, 1 sister and a baby son. Published in Idaho Statesman on July 12, 2019