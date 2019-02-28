Terri Myers

1961 ~ 2019

On Friday, February 22, 2019, another Angel received her wings. She flies free now and will be forever in our hearts. Terri's generous heart touched many people ~ her family, co-workers and bowling buddies. Terri was born in Page, Arizona, but was raised, mostly, in Boise, Idaho, where she graduated from Boise High School. She worked several years for a local vet and then worked at Albertsons Corporate Offices for 30 years. Terri retired two years ago to pursue other interests. Terri is survived by her sister, Marilyn Myers, her sister-in-law, Ida Myers, an aunt and cousins. Terri liked to travel, read, bowl, write stories and had a fierce love for all cats.

Services, with a reception to follow, will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, 3:00pm, at Relyea Funeral Chapel, 318 N. Latah St., Boise.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Terri's name at any of the local animal shelters. Published in Idaho Statesman on Feb. 28, 2019