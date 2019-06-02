Services Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel 5400 Fairview Avenue Boise , ID 83706 (208) 376-5400 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Cathedral of the Rockies 717 N 11th St. Boise , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for Terri Thickstun Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Terri Thickstun

1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Terri Marlene Thickstun

1953 - 2019

Terri Marlene Thickstun, 65, of Meridian, Idaho passed away peacefully in her home on May 13, 2019 after spending a wonderful Mother's Day in her garden, surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren. Terri was a remarkable artist with a deep appreciation for the world around her and God could not have painted a more beautiful picture for her last day on earth.

Terri was born on December 30, 1953 to Merle and Helen Brown in Vancouver, Washington. She was raised in Portland, Oregon and experienced many wonderful childhood memories at the Oregon Coast with her family. At a very young age, she exhibited a gift and love for painting and drawing.

Terri was a graduate of Parkrose High School. As a young adult, Terri moved to Boise, Idaho. She obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Business and was a valued team member for many years at Hewlett Packard and Intermountain Medical Imaging before finally, through the encouragement of her family, followed her dream of becoming a full time artist. It quickly became clear that she had found her calling in life. She spent every minute that she could with a paintbrush in hand, creating a beautiful portfolio of paintings that would prove to bring inspiration and joy to many. Her determination to constantly challenge herself as an artist, combined with her remarkable stamina and work ethic, was astounding and earned her great respect within the art community.

Her greatest joy was her family. She loved gardening and traveling with her husband Kevin and spending as much time as she could with her children and grandchildren. She treasured her role as a daughter, sister, wife, mom, grandma and friend. She had a unique gift for making those around her feel loved and valued. Terri radiated of kindness and love. She will be greatly missed by many. Though she had to leave this life too soon, her family and friends try to take comfort in knowing that her valiant fight against illness is over and she is painting at her easel once again.

Terri is the cherished spouse of Kevin Thickstun; the loving mother of Tyler and Roseanne Williams, Kelli and Jeremy Davis, Brandon and Megan Thickstun, Trevor Thickstun and Christine Schwiebert; the adored Grammie of Thayer, Dylan, Raphael, Kaylie, Lyla, Greyson and Declan; the dear sister of Linda and Tim Hicks and Kim and Frank Anderson; the loving daughter of Kay Thickstun and the late Merle and Helen Brown; and a precious friend to many.

A celebration of Terri's life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N 11th St. Boise, ID 83702. There will be a reception to follow at the same location until 4:00 pm. The family encourages anyone who has been touched by the life of Terri to feel welcome and are encouraged to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that in honor of Terri, you take the time to show kindness to someone around you. Published in Idaho Statesman on June 2, 2019