Terry A. Bonner
June 20, 1939 - October 31, 2019
Terry A Bonner, 80, resident of Midvale ID passed away in Meridian ID October 31 after a series of illnesses and accidents over the past 17 years. He was born June 20, 1939 in Huntsville AR to Lyle and Velma Thompson Bonner. Having graduated from Preston Road School of Preaching in Dallas, TX, he was a minister for several churches of Christ in CA, WA and ID; his father and grandfather were preachers for the Church of Christ as well, as are his two brothers.
In 1949, when Terry was 10, his parents moved the family of four children and one on the way to Eureka CA, where he met Kay Watts, who became his best friend in their 5th grade class. On his 20th birthday, he married his sweetheart Kay, and began a lifelong romance, with their love growing deeper until the day he died.
Terry, a veteran of both the Navy and the Air Force will receive an honor guard at his life celebration on Saturday.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Velma Lee and Bonnie Faye. He is survived by wife Kay of Midvale; brothers, Tom Bonner of Lushnje Albania, Bill (Leslie) Bonner of Barnesville GA; sister Alta (Dale) Friedman of Lodi CA; daughters, Teresa Bonner of Eureka CA, Janice Miller of Midvale; son Adam (Judy) Bonner of Forest Grove OR; grandchildren, Arianna Petrich of Los Angeles, Kai Petrich of Toronto Canada, Laura (John) Lee of Portland OR, Heather (Carl) Jurgenson of Round Rock TX, Tommy Miller of Spokane WA, Kaitlyn Bonner of Portland OR, and Kyle Bonner of Corvallis OR; great grandchildren, Hayley and Makayla of Portland OR, and Cooper and Paige of Round Rock TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you do something for someone in need...as Terry has always done throughout his ministry and life.
A celebration of Terry's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Church of Christ, 4012 S 10th Ave., Caldwell, Idaho 83605. Services are under the direction of Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Statesman on Nov. 7, 2019