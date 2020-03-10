|
Terry Earl White Kieffer
1974-2020
After a labored battle with cancer, Terry Earl White Kieffer passed away on March 2, 2020 in Boise, ID at the age of 45. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Danielle Kieffer; his daughter Daisy; his sons, Colton, Joshua, David, Jacob, and Donovan; his grandchildren Ryan and Charlotte; his parents Dave and Christina Kieffer, Terry and Faye White, and Sherry Kieffer. Terry was preceded in death by his brother Tristen Knight; and his grandparents James and Jeanette Kieffer and Donna and Jim Johnson .
Terry was born May 1, 1974 in Monterey, California, to Terry White and Sherry DeHesse. He grew up with his dad Dave, mom Sherry and brother Tim Kieffer. Terry cherished his dad Dave and their strong relationship.
Terry and Danielle met in Seattle, Washington then moved to Boise and married on December 29, 2007. They remained in Boise where they raised their two children, Donovan and Daisy.
Once in Boise, Terry accepted a position with Paige Mechanical Group, Inc. He was a valued employee, a driven professional and excelled in his trade. He was well respected for his extensive knowledge, skill set, quick thinking, and endearing personality. His smile was infectious, and he was loved by many.
When diagnosed with cancer in 2018, he remained dedicated to his family and work. While fighting his illness he remained brave and humorous through his final days.
Terry requested to be cremated. His ashes will remain close to the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the GoFundMe "In loving memory of Terry Kieffer"
There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Mar. 10, 2020