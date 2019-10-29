|
Terry L. (TC) Crist
September 16, 1950 - October 25, 2019
Terry L. (TC) Crist was born September 16, 1950 in Wendall, Idaho. He was very proud to be a descendant of Idaho pioneers that homesteaded before 1890. He loved Idaho and enjoyed exploring all the outdoors had to offer. Terry passed away on October 25, 2019 after a short battle with cancer He and his wife Janet, celebrated 47 years of marriage this summer. He had a very fulfilling job with the State of Idaho for 36 years, retiring in 2010.
Terry was very active in The Boys Scouts of America for over 60 years, earning his Eagle Scout, Vigil Honor, and numerous awards for his dedication and outstanding service. He lived by The Scout Law daily by being: Trustworthy, Loyal, Helpful, Friendly, Courteous, Kind, Obedient, Cheerful, Thrifty, Brave, Clean and Reverent.
Terry will continue the true spirit of helping, even in death, having chosen to have his body donated to research. His ashes will be spread at a later date, by family members. His contributions during his lifetime will have positive and everlasting affects for many generations.
Terry leaves behind his wife Janet, daughters Carrie and Julia, and a godson Tom (Della) Houdeshell. He has two grandsons Axel and Jaxon, and a brother Allen (Monica) Crist. Other family members are nephews Zac (Melissa) Crist, Jake (Emily) Crist, as well as cousins Sheryl (Mike) Sullivan, Carol Rossum, Dorothy Dalby and Ron (Cindy) Dalby.
He is preceded in death by his mother Georgia Dalby-Lewis, step-father Fred Lewis, father Robert Crist, and step-mother Lois Crist. Nephew Chris Dalby-Jones, Aunt Doris and Uncle Gale Dalby. Godson Jeffrey Schell, best friends and family Murry Jones Sr. and Jay Rossum.
In leu of flowers, please support the Scouts of America or cancer research. A Celebration of Life for Terry will be held at Whitney United Methodist Church 3315 W Overland Rd. Boise, Idaho on Monday November 4th at 2 PM to 4 PM.
He has reached the end of the trail and has made it home.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Oct. 29, 2019