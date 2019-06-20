Terry Lee Baird

June 17, 2019

Terry Lee Baird, age 80, passed away peacefully at his home on June 17, 2019.

He was born on August 25, 1938 in Ashland, Ohio, the eldest son of Mildred and Earl Baird.

Terry graduated from Harvey High School in Painesville, Ohio in 1957. He attended Kent State University for one year. He joined the military in 1958 and was stationed in Washington state, where he grew to love the West. After the military he explored several western states, and ended up in Boise, where he got a job at Moon's Guns and Tackle. There he met his wife Beverly, who was a waitress in the snack bar. They married in 1964. They would have celebrated 55 years of marriage this August. They raised two daughters, Lisa and Susan.

Terry and friends Dick Chaffin and Larry Hanssen founded Idaho Western, Inc. in 1978.

He lived his life pursuing his passions of hunting and fishing.

Terry was easy going and soft spoken, had a gentle spirit, and was loved by everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Beverly, daughter Lisa Baird, son-in-law Craig Mooney, daughter Susan Vachek, grandchildren Nick, Hannah, Lucas and Asher, and brother Phillip Baird.

He was preceded in death by his brother Dennis, his father Earl, and his mother Mildred.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Cloverdale Funeral Home Gibson Chapel. Burial will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Cloverdale Funeral Home.