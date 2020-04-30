|
Terry T. Conley
Born April 7, 1936. Died April 19, 2020
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Terry Thomas Conley announces his passing on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the age of 84 years. Terry will be remembered with love and appreciation by his children Terry, Julie (Steve) Pata, Jill, and Jennifer. He will also be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Kendall, Kylah, Amy, and Thomas; by his great-grandchildren Ashlynn, Addison, Kaden, Wren, Charli, Kennedy, and Cannon; by his brother Don Colen (Angela), his sister Kathy Jayne and numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends. Terry was preceded in death by his beloved wife Sue Jones Conley and brother, Boyd Jay Conley.
Born in Malad City, Idaho, on April 7, 1936, to Una Harris "Con" and Thyra Thomas Conley, Terry attended Malad High School, where he was a star athlete and earned a basketball scholarship to Utah State University.
Terry married Sue Jones on June 1, 1956, a bond that endured for 62 years.
Terry was a lifelong educator teaching history and coaching basketball at Snake River High School, Caldwell High School, and Borah High. A highlight of his coaching career was winning the State Basketball Championship in 1966.
In 1975, Terry accepted the principalship of Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado. He had a long and esteemed career as a principal within Jefferson County Schools. He finished his career in Cherry Creeks Schools where he served as Assistant Superintendent of High Schools, retiring in 1999. He lived a purposeful life contributing to the lives of young people and all those with whom he came in contact. Among his great legacies to his family was caring for his wife for 20 years after she became disabled due to a brain injury.
Celebrations of Terry's life will be scheduled in both Boise and Littleton once the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.
Published in Idaho Statesman on Apr. 30, 2020